The Crawford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board is accepting applications until May 1.
Officials said individuals who have submitted an application previously must re-apply to be considered. Preserved farms are bounded by agricultural conservation easements which permanently protect the property from non-agricultural development.
In order to be eligible for the program, a farm must be located in an Agricultural Security Area. It must be at least 50 acres in size, or 10 acres if it produces a unique crop. A minimum of 50 percent of the land must have a Soil Capability Class I-IV and be used as a part of a normal farming operation that generates an annual gross income of greater than $25,000 per year.
Applications are available online at www.crawfordconservation.com by clicking on the Farmland Preservation category.
• More information: Call the Crawford County Conservation District at (814) 763-5269.
