Land banks and the role they might play in Meadville’s future will be the topic of a presentation that takes place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The public information session comes as the result of a scholarship awarded to Meadville Redevelopment Authority last year. As one of just four winners in a nationwide contest designed to spur the use of land banks in urban planning, the city’s redevelopment agency is receiving 100 hours of expert technical assistance. Another $10,000 in funding will be provided to a local nonprofit to assist in the formation of a land bank.
The meeting will be conducted by officials from Center for Community Progress, the nonprofit that sponsored the contest and that has promoted the transformation of deteriorated properties across the nation. Those who wish to attend can register online at cityofmeadville.org. Refreshments will be served during the course of the meeting.
“City Council and the Redevelopment Authority are looking forward to tapping into the Center for Community Progress’ experience and expertise in working with land banks across the nation,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the City of Meadville and its residents.”
Land banks are typically used by nonprofits or municipal agencies like the Redevelopment Authority to convert vacant, abandoned or blighted properties from tax-delinquent eyesores into productive parts of the community.
The award for the Redevelopment Authority came in the program’s first year. The other organizations that made up the first group of scholarship recipients along with Meadville were the city of Montgomery, Alabama, and two organizations leading reform of land bank legislation in midwestern states: Prosperity Indiana and Central Illinois Land Bank Authority.