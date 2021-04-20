CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council has approved a $7,000 settlement with Sadsbury Township over damage done to Sadsbury's stormwater management facility at Fireman's Beach during revitalization of the beach.
The vote was taken after a 10-minute executive session last week.
Council members Bill Eldridge and Mario deBlasio voted against the settlement, while members Dick Holabaugh, John Chuey, Ryan Lang, Penny Monahan and Mike Krepps voted yes.
Holabaugh, the council president, said the settlement was based on a compromise and required several executive sessions to negotiate. He also said he was glad to have the issue resolved so "Conneaut Lake and Sadsbury Township can be friends again."
While the settlement was reached, it was not without controversy.
DeBlasio made a motion that the $7,000 be paid by the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee which was in charge of the revitalization project. The motion died for lack of a second and the funds will come from the borough.
The executive session before the vote also was the result of a 20-minute discussion.
Usually, executive sessions at Conneaut Lake occur after all the business is conducted near the end of a meeting. But shortly after the meeting started Wednesday night, deBlasio introduced a resolution to have the executive session earlier so people could know sooner in the meeting what was decided.
Monahan objected to this move. DeBlasio said he sent an email to council members at 5:15 a.m. that day. Monahan said she did not read it until just before the meeting.
Holabaugh said council wants the public's opinion on any issue.
Eldridge wondered if doing so was a violation of the Sunshine Law.
After much discussion, council voted to move the executive session up on the agenda. Eldridge, Krepps and Monahan voted no. The others voted yes and council went into executive session.
However, instead of audience members being asked to leave, council members went downstairs to a conference room for the executive session.
Matt Jorden, solicitor, was not present, but was on the phone and said moving the executive session higher on the agenda was legal.
It was not clear if the executive session would be higher in the agenda at future meetings.