EDINBORO — Lake Erie Fanfare returns today at PennWest Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium for its 40th anniversary performance.
Six top drum and bugle corps with Drum Corps International (DCI) will meet to compete starting at 7 p.m.
Some of the top drum corps in the world, including 10-time DCI World champion Cadets of Erie, will be there. Also scheduled to perform are Genesis from Austin, Texas; Jersey Surf from Camden County, New Jersey; Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, California; the Seattle Cascades; and Spirit of Atlanta.
Lake Erie Fanfare was founded in 1983 as an all-volunteer organization to promote the drum corps activity both fielding corps and putting on DCI shows in Erie.
Tickets for the show are $30.
• More information: Visit lakeerieregiment.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.