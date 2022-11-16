The lake effect storm is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to parts of Crawford County.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The agency expects total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the county.
"Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute," the advisory said.
The agency expects the lake effect snow to shift inland overnight into Thursday.
"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the advisory said.
