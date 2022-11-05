The day known to many downtown Meadville merchants as the biggest shopping day of the year comes on Sunday.
Ladies Day Out, organized by the Meadville Independent Business Alliance, takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on and near Chestnut Street between Diamond Park and the Downtown Mall — plus one spa located just outside of the city on Route 322 toward Cochranton.
More than 20 local businesses will participate in the event, which offers sales, door prizes and more.
“It’s a great way to kick off our holiday season,” said Chateau Christine owner Christine Yamrick, who led the organizing committee for the event.
With 24 locations, several of them new this year, the event offers options for everyone, according to MIBA President Heather Fish.
“Hopefully everyone can get their holiday shopping done early and local,” Fish said.
Maps of participating locations are available at all of the stores, Fish added, and also function as “passports” that can be turned in for an event raffle.
Also new this year is a “shop local wish list.” If participants are shopping for others but not themselves, Fish explained, they can fill out a wish list at various stores to let friends and family know what they’re hoping for this year.
The wish lists stay at the store, and participants can let loved ones know where to shop or staff can contact them.
