Labor Day holiday closings announced
There are a number of closings Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Government offices — All federal, state and local offices are closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.
Mail — No window service or delivery Monday. Normal operations resume Tuesday.
Garbage collection — Refuse and recycling collection within the city of Meadville will be one day later than normal all week.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority will have no fixed route or shared ride service Monday. Normal schedules resume Tuesday.
Financial institutions — Area banks and credit unions are closed Monday. Normal hours resume Tuesday.
