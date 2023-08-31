Labor Day holiday closings announced

There are a number of closings Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Government offices — All federal, state and local offices are closed Monday and reopen Tuesday.

Mail — No window service or delivery Monday. Normal operations resume Tuesday.

Garbage collection — Refuse and recycling collection within the city of Meadville will be one day later than normal all week.

Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority will have no fixed route or shared ride service Monday. Normal schedules resume Tuesday.

Financial institutions — Area banks and credit unions are closed Monday. Normal hours resume Tuesday.

 

