Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Melissa A. Kump
Age: 49
Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failing to appear for a formal arraignment on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and false reports, and failing to appear at a preliminary hearing on original charges of theft, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.