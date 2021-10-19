Melissa A. Kump

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Melissa A. Kump

Age: 49

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failing to appear for a formal arraignment on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and false reports, and failing to appear at a preliminary hearing on original charges of theft, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

