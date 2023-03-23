Bonnie Kuhn doesn’t consider herself a trailblazer.
She was a bit surprised when first asked last fall to consider a leadership role with the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA).
Kuhn, vice president of Kuhn Tool & Die of Meadville, has been on the industry trade group’s nationwide executive committee since 2021. And since January of this year, she’s been the vice chair of the executive committee — the first woman to hold the post.
“I’m very honored,” Kuhn said of being elected vice chair. “I was at a conference (in the fall) and they had asked me about being vice chair and I said let me take a couple of days to think about it.”
Kuhn needed to talk it over with her husband, Ken, president of their family-owned firm, as well as their sons, who hold management positions in the company, and what impact the role may have on their 24-employee business.
That’s when a bit of fate intervened following an introduction of the executive committee after one of the presentations at the conference.
“A young lady I hadn’t seen in eight years came over to me, hugged me and said, ‘Oh my God, Bonnie. You’re on the EC (executive committee). How did you do that?’” Kuhn recalled. “I said, ‘Persistence, I guess.’
“I look around the room (after that) and I’m thinking, ‘Somebody else can do this. I have my business, I have my grandkids. I have my life.’
“But then, after looking around the room, I thought, ‘Who?’” she continued. “Then, ‘Why not me?’ so I said yes.”
Kuhn had been active with the NTMA’s northwestern Pennsylvania chapter for 32 years along with her husband. Both have taken on active leadership roles at both the chapter and national NTMA levels serving in various capacities.
The key is not to wait for things to happen, according to Kuhn.
“If you’re waiting for something to happen, you could be waiting for a long time,” she said. “Getting involved is the most important thing anybody can do — man or woman.”
Kuhn admits to being a bit shy in talking about herself, but not in talking to customers of her family business.
The firm makes gauges and fixtures for the aerospace and power generation industry. Their customers are first-tier suppliers of blades and veins for aircraft jet engines and power generation equipment.
Being on the executive committee for a few years has helped her grow professionally.
“I love this industry and love what we’re doing here,” Kuhn said. “When I visit our customers, there are a lot more women engineers and in leadership roles.”
Kuhn knows that her holding a national leadership role in a predominantly male profession like manufacturing will give girls and young women something to look toward.
Having her assume the vice chair’s role is reflective of NTMA’s commitment to diversity in leadership and promotion of women in the manufacturing sector, according to Kuhn.
NTMA is a partner of Women in Manufacturing, supporting its year-round programming which aims to foster women leaders in the manufacturing sector.
“It’s applying yourself — don’t let your gender hold you back,” she said.
This year marks NTMA’s 80th as a national organization of small- and medium-sized tool and die and precision manufacturers.
The association’s national focus this year is on important issues that impact the industry as a whole including workforce development plus tax and trade issues, according to Kuhn.
“I’m learning different things from the meetings,” she said. “There are so many individuals that are more knowledgeable, so you sit back and listen — but, I also don’t sit back and not talk, I’ll give my two cents.”
