Ageism. It is perhaps the last “ism” that is widely accepted as appropriate, at least in the sense that many well-intentioned people assume that older adults are physically or mentally weak.
Certainly, as we age our physical abilities can become somewhat diminished, however, there is some truth in the adage “use it or lose it.”
I go to the YMCA almost every weekday morning before work and exercise next to some amazing women. A core group of ladies participate in some strenuous classes, and the age range of these ladies is anywhere from the mid- to upper-20s to over 60.
Those on the upper end of that range are, despite their incredible fitness and youthful appearance, technically considered “seniors.” They are just as strong and sometimes stronger than those at the lower end of the range. They are active and vibrant as a benefit of a strong commitment to their health.
It is perfectly understandable that in many cases, chronic diseases, injuries or illnesses can keep a person from maintaining a demanding level of physical activity. Not everyone can run or lift heavy weights but, in most instances, exercise can be modified to fit a particular need or ability.
To get started, talk to your doctor about what you can safely do and then find the place where you can do it.
Perhaps you can work out around your house, or maybe you would prefer a group setting where you can meet new people while working out.
Our community is full of options for people at all levels. The key is to use it before you lose it, perhaps for good.
Sometimes the biggest challenge is getting over the ageism hurdle. Family, friends and neighbors often worry that older adults should not or cannot maintain a physically active lifestyle because they might get hurt. That is true, they might get hurt.
Anyone can get hurt during physical activity, not just someone who happens to be older. If you are concerned that your 70-year-old neighbor is walking 7 miles a day, ask yourself if you would have the same concern if your neighbor was 50.
If not, despite your well-meaning, that’s ageism. Very well-intentioned, thoughtful, caring people who are simply trying to be cautious and helpful can often interfere with or discourage activity, thereby impacting the ability of older adults to regain or maintain their physical health.
So instead of discouraging your 70-year-old neighbor from talking that walk, lace up your shoes and join them, and then try to keep up.
Krista Geer is executive director of Active Aging Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.