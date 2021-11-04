There was a party going on in Meadville on Monday.
Actually, it was a centennial celebration.
The Kiwanis Club of Meadville, which was chartered in 1922, celebrated its 100th anniversary. Club officials believe the organization started in 1921 but did not become officially chartered until early the next year.
Kiwanis is an international service organization headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a presence in more than 80 nations. It is an organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Past presidents of the Kiwanis Club of Meadville were honored during a celebration luncheon at the Lew Davies Community Building, 1034 Park Ave., which is the home of Active Aging Inc.
Krista Geer, executive director of Active Aging and new president of the Kiwanis Club of Meadville, served as master of ceremonies. Fourteen of the about 60 past presidents attended the luncheon.
Special guests were Calvin Morse, lieutenant governor of Kiwanis Division 1, and his wife, Carol, of Erie; and Cathy Szymanski, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Erie and Kiwanis International board of trustee.
“It really is a pleasure to be here, not because you’re a club I haven’t been to, but because you’ve been around one hundred years. You are history,” said Morse, who asked the past presidents to give themselves a hand. “It is the people from the past who make us what we are today.”
Szymanski said the Kiwanis Club of Meadville “is a very strong club that has left its impact not only on Meadville but around the world.”
“Their focus on clubs in schools is by far one of the better sponsors in Pennsylvania,” she said.
Past President and past Lt. Gov. John Brice from the Meadville club spoke about service clubs.
Brice said service clubs are important to all, and there is always room for more.
“A vibrant community needs to have strong service clubs like Kiwanis in order to provide for the welfare of all,” he said.
Past President Robert Agnew also spoke to those who attended.
“We’ve had many good leaders from this club,” he said. “Not all have been leaders, but some have been committee members who have done good things for this club."
Also attending the event was past President Cherie G. Jones, who was the first female to join the Meadville club.
Morse also installed the new officers of the club: Geer, president; Brice, vice president; and Sharlene Keenan, secretary. Corey Piel, who did not attend the luncheon, was installed as president-elect.
“Thanks to each of you for stepping up to your leadership role and thanks to the club members supporting your roles,” Morse said.
Morse said he was excited when he received the luncheon invitation because Kiwanis is an organization anybody or everybody can join.
“We help our children and our communities in the same way,” he said. “Everybody is equal. Anybody who needs help, we try to help.”