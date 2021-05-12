CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will hold the Memorial Day observance in Memorial Park on May 31 at 10 a.m.
The organization is asking anyone who wishes to attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The event will be recorded so it can be viewed on the Memories of Conneaut Lake Facebook page. The speaker will be Dr. Robert Bazylak, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.
There will be a special thank you for the bequest from the estate of George Rutherford for funding provided for new benches, planters and light posts.
Grilled hot dogs, chips and beverages will be on sale at the Conneaut Lake Historical Museum, which will be open until 2 p.m.
• More information: Call Margaret Staahl at (814) 382-8870.