CONNEAUT LAKE — Approval has been given by Conneaut Lake Borough Council for the Kiwanis Club to conduct a Memorial Day service on May 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. in Memorial Park.
At last week’s meeting, council also approved the use of Fireman’s Beach for a Paddlefest sponsored by the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society on Aug. 5.
The beach committee reported that Barbara Britton will return as beach manager at Fireman’s Beach. A beach attendant also has been hired and applications are still being accepted for more beach attendants. Attendants must be at least 14 years old.
John Chuey, chairman of the committee, also reported the same operation of the concession stand at the beach will be there again this year.
It also was reported that some action has been taken regarding cleaning up of properties after letters were sent to property owners in response to complaints heard previously.
In other committee reports, an officer with the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department was treated at a hospital for minor injuries after a crash on Jan. 25 at 9:40 a.m. in North Shenango Township.
Mayor Jim Tigri, reporting for the public safety committee, said the crash occurred when a vehicle slid down a hill and hit the police cruiser. Tigri said the cruiser was damaged and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident.
Tigri reported that Conneaut Lake police responded to 138 calls between Jan. 25 and Feb. 25, bringing the total to 435 calls to date in 2023.
During the last period, police responded to 86 calls in Sadsbury Township, 32 in North Shenango Township, six outside the area, and 33 in Conneaut Lake Borough.
The calls in the borough were: two motor vehicle crashes, one assist for Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, four assists for Conneaut Lake Emergency Medical Services, four traffic stops with three warns given and one citation issued, four alarms, three disturbances (including one at Fireman’s Beach), four thefts, seven requests for an officer (including two at Fireman’s Beach), and one sex assault.
Calls outside the area were for assists to state police in Hayfield and Vernon townships and in Meadville.
Tigri also reported statistics from the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department for the period Jan. 4 through March 7.
The department responded to 32 calls, including 15 in Sadsbury Township, five in Conneaut Lake Borough, one in Greenwood Township, two in North Shenango Township, one in Summit Township, one in Hartstown, three in Vernon Township, one in Hayfield Township, one in West Fallowfield Township, and one in East Fallowfield Township.
The types of calls were: one alarm, one assist to an alarm, eight EMS calls for lifts, two for CPR and two assists for EMS, four structure fire assists, one structure fire, two chimney fires, one motor vehicle accident with injury, three motor vehicle accidents with no injuries, one assist an accident, one brush fire assist, two trees with wires down, and one car fire.
