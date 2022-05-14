Damage was minor in a kitchen fire Friday afternoon at a home on Clark Street, according to Meadville Central Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 4:50 p.m. due to a grease fire on the stove at 769 Clark St., Lt. Chris Honard of Meadville Central Fire Department said.
The flaming pan then was put into the kitchen sink by the male home’s occupant and was out when firefighters arrived, Honard said.
The fire caused minor damage to the wall at the back of the stove as well as a kitchen cabinet, he said.
The man sustained minor burns, but refused treatment, Honard said.
The home is owned by Joseph and Brandy Palmiero Jr., according to online Crawford County property records.
Meadville Central Fire Department was assisted at the scene by West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service and Meadville Auxiliary Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.