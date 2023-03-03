Renee Kiser of Saegertown has announced her candidacy for auditor of Crawford County.
She is seeking a Republican Party nomination in the May 2023 primary election for a four-year term as auditor.
Kiser has more than 20 years of banking experience, holding various positions at both Mellon and Citizens Banks in Meadville and Cambridge Springs. Kiser currently is a fiscal assistant in the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office, a position she has held since 2014.
A 1989 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High, Kiser completed her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Point Park University in Pittsburgh in 2001.
Kiser said she looks forward to using her financial experience to ensure the professional execution of the duties as a county auditor.
A lifelong resident of Crawford County, Kiser is the daughter of Bill and Marlene Robertson.
She and her husband, Josh, are the parents of two children, Greg and Casey.
She currently is president of the Saegertown Wrestling Boosters and is also a member of the Republican Women of Crawford County. She previously was a member of the board for Center for Family Services and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Meadville.
