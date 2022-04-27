VERNON TOWNSHIP — Local Frownie fans will have to flock to Franklin to find their fix for the sweet dessert.
The Frownie, the signature brownie of Kings Family Restaurants, is no more in the Meadville area.
The Kings location at 16494 Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township shut down Tuesday afternoon.
The move doesn’t affect Kings’ 11 other locations — 10 in western Pennsylvania and one Ohio.
In January 2021, Kings’ parent firm, Kelly Operations Group, put eight of its Kings locations in western Pennsylvania, including Meadville, up for sale as part of a master lease portfolio. The sale was to change who the company leases the property from for the restaurants.
The other seven locations were all in Pennsylvania — Franklin, Canonsburg, Somerset, Leechburg, Monaca, Monroeville and Kittanning.
Deals were found for the other locations, but not Meadville, according to Jarrett Ritenour, senior vice president of operations for Kelly Operations Group.
“It struggled a bit,” Ritenour said Tuesday of the financial reasons behind closing the Meadville location. “The pandemic was like a dagger.”
Kings Family Restaurant was founded in 1967 by Hartley King. In 2015, King sold his then-30 restaurants to Kelly Operations Group of San Diego, California.