There are a number of closings today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Government offices — State, federal and county offices are closed. Meadville City Building and most other municipal government offices are open.
Mail — No window service or delivery.
Garbage collection — Collection as normal in the city of Meadville.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates as normal.
Financial institutions — All are closed.
The Meadville Tribune’s advertising and business offices are closed. The news and sports departments are available by telephone from 3 to 10 p.m. at (814) 724-6370.
