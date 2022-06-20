Kinetic announced it has made high-speed internet available to more than 6,000 Crawford County residents homes and businesses with the deployment of fiber.
“Fiber internet means customers have more bandwidth to work from home, stream entertainment, game and use as many of the ever-increasing number of connected devices in their homes as they like without lagging or buffering,” said Susan Schraibman, Kinetic’s president of Pennsylvania state operations.
Kinetic said the high-speed internet is now available to:
• More than 2,400 Cochranton-area homes and businesses, or nearly 60 percent of the borough and surrounding area.
• Nearly 2,700 locations in Westford, or 96 percent of the area.
• More than 1,000 Conneautville-area homes and businesses, or about 45 percent of the community.
The fiber deployment is part of the company’s multiyear, $2 billion investment of private capital to drive fiber deeper into its 18-state footprint, officials said. Kinetic is also using public private partnerships to get fiber to more rural customers in Pennsylvania, where the business case makes bringing fiber to the premises cost prohibitive, like the project announced earlier this year in Atlantic.
The connections in Cochranton, Westford and Conneautville areas empower residential customers to gig speeds to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, participate in virtual classrooms or stream entertainment services, Kinetic officials said.
