A charge of welfare fraud has been dismissed against Jaime Kinder by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General.
Dismissal came this morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino in Meadville after an agreement was reached whereby Kinder repaid $966 in restitution plus court costs today.
The case is one of several Crawford County alleged welfare fraud cases of $1,000 or less being dismissed provided the person makes full restitution.
The Office of State Inspector General's complaint alleged Kinder obtained the $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2019.
Kinder, 44, was elected mayor of Meadville in November 2021 and took office in January of this year.
The complaint alleged Kinder knowingly underreported or failed to report the income of another member of her household to the Crawford County Assistance Office.
