Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Much cooler. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Much cooler. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.