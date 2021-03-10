Jaime Kinder has announced her candidacy for Meadville mayor. She is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party in the May 18 primary election.
A mother of three and a lifelong resident of Meadville, Kinder attended Edinboro University as an adult student and studied sociology and African American history.
Professionally, Kinder said she has worked in sales and management for most of her life, and has a wide range of work experience.
Currently, Kinder is the co-owner of Evolution Printing Systems, a custom printing and promotional product retail store in Meadville since 2017. She previously had been in cleaning services at Allegheny College, cashiering and factory work in Meadville.
"I have never looked down on any job when it comes to providing for my family," Kinder said.
She is running for mayor because she wants to be an advocate for "people of all stripes, not just the privileged few."
"I believe that every person’s voice matters and should be heard when it comes to their government," Kinder said.
Additionally, she is running to support efforts to build a diverse and thriving downtown community for local businesses and residents. Kinder said she is also committed to ensuring quality public spaces and the right to safe and affordable housing.
"Everyone who lives in our community, no matter what neighborhood, should enjoy safe housing and well-kept parks, streets and sidewalks," Kinder said.
Kinder is running for mayor in a cooperative campaign with two Democratic candidates for Meadville City Council, Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers.