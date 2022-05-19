Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder has been fined $250 plus court costs for two separate violations of the city’s property maintenance code at her home.
Kinder pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino to separate violations for failing to repair areas of the home’s roof, and repair or replace damaged or missing siding on her home at 513 Randolph St.
Kinder first was notified of the violations in a Dec. 15, 2021, letter from Ed Kaufman, the city’s property inspector.
In a response received by the city Jan. 13, Kinder wrote, “I have all intention of complying with these codes. I am asking for an extension for completion of work needed to rectify said violations. Time is needed due to the season and expense.”
Kinder’s letter added she would clear the home’s side porch of chairs and a storage dresser as the work could be done in any season at little cost.
The city granted a 90-day extension, giving Kinder until April 13 to repair the roofing and siding.
On April 27, Kinder formally was cited for failing to take required corrective actions.
