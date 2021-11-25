The results are certified.
Democrat Jaime Kinder beat write-in candidate Marcy Kantz by more than 200 votes in the closely watched race for Meadville mayor. Kinder totaled 1,348 votes while Kantz received 1,136. Kinder will become Meadville's first female mayor.
There also will be a new face on Meadville City Council as Democrat Gretchen Myers picked up one of two open seats. Republican James Roha will return to council after getting 1,344 votes and Myers getting 1,334. The race was exceptionally close, with third-place finisher Nancy Mangilo Bittner coming in only 12 votes behind Myers at 1,322. The fourth-balloted candidate in the race, Jack Harkless, received 1,197 votes.
Crawford County Board of Elections members unanimously certified the election results Wednesday.
Board Chairman Christopher Soff said he was unaware of any challenges to any of the election results. This likely means all races are wholly finished and no more changes or totals are expected.
For such a major occasion, the certification was a relatively quick process. All three members of the board — which consists of the Crawford County commissioners — were present and the certification meeting lasted only about five minutes.
The results now go to the state and are viewable on the county's website.
Soff said the election went "very smoothly" this year, though noted that the counting process was slowed due to a high number of write-in votes.
While vote counting is wrapped up, there is one more piece of election business the board must complete. Due to tied elections, there will be a casting of lots on Monday at noon at the county courthouse, where the winners will essentially be randomly drawn.
The elections for both Vernon Township's four-year auditor position and two-year auditor position both resulted in a 10-way tie with each candidate receiving one vote each.
Soff said the board has had some success in contacting candidates in these tied elections. Any candidate who does not wish to hold the office will not be included in the drawing of lots.
