The world around us has changed significantly over the last two years. With those changes came an increase in the cost of skilled nursing home care.
In Crawford County, the average cost of a long-term care facility is approximately $8,700 per month and the average cost of a privately paid caregiver to come into your home is approximately $28 an hour. Unfortunately, these costs are likely to continue rising. The good news is there are steps you can take to protect your assets from being consumed by the cost of long-term care expenses.
Let’s review some broad aspects of the public benefits system that assists with payment of long-term care expenses. For skilled nursing home care (and even some in-home care), Medicaid is the public benefit that will provide the greatest assistance in paying for care. It is a means-tested program which means eligibility depends on your assets and income. If you give away assets for less than fair market value, or transfer assets to a trust, in the five years prior to applying for Medicaid, you could be assessed a period of ineligibility based on the value of the gift you gave away. This is commonly known as the 5-year look back rule. One last important aspect of Medicaid is called estate recovery. Essentially, your estate owes a debt to Pennsylvania in the amount of any sums received from Medicaid. Generally, this debt must be paid prior to beneficiaries receiving any inheritance from the estate.
So how can we protect our assets and qualify for Medicaid to assist with payment of long-term care? One option would be an irrevocable trust. If you engage an elder law attorney before your health begins to decline, you might be able to protect a portion of your assets using a trust. An irrevocable trust is simply an estate planning tool we can use to protect your assets from being consumed by the cost of your care and being subject to estate recovery.
What happens more often, however, is families don’t engage with an elder law attorney until there’s a crisis. While it’s easier to protect your assets before there’s a crisis, it’s important to know that an elder law attorney can also help protect your assets and qualify for Medicaid even if you or a loved one has already entered a skilled nursing facility. If a single person enters a skilled nursing facility, an elder law attorney can typically help that person protect more than half of their assets. For a married couple, if one spouse enters a skilled nursing facility, an elder law attorney can typically help that couple protect almost all of their available resources. Unfortunately, this type of planning becomes much more difficult, and expensive, if you haven’t developed any estate planning documents. Engaging in basic estate planning now gives your family certainty about the ability to protect your assets in the future.
So what steps should we take now to make sure we are building an estate plan to protect our assets and preserve our wealth? First, give an elder law attorney a call to review your estate plan with you. If you don’t have any estate planning documents in place, there’s no time like the present to start. Second, if you are considering retirement, or are already retired, talk to an elder law attorney about asset protection and irrevocable trust planning. Last, if you or a loved one know nursing home care is imminent, or have already entered a skilled nursing facility, call an elder law attorney today. Asset protection is possible, even in a crisis.
Kimberly Foulk is an elder law attorney based in Meadville.
