VERNON TOWNSHIP — An afternoon of free fun for kids on Saturday will include bounce houses, pony rides, face painting, and a wide variety of games and snacks.
The Kids Carnival will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the Kerrtown Community Building, 18834 Hope St. (behind the Boot Box).
Sponsored by the Vernon Recreational Development Association (VRDA), the carnival last year was attended by 700 kids — last year — and more are expected this year, according to Tammy Massung of the VRDA.
The carnival is open to all area kids, starting with toddlers and going up to those who are 18 years old. They must be accompanied by an adult.
Kids will be given vouchers for each ride and play every game once at no charge. Additional rides or games will be available at a cost.
The lineup includes: Pirate Combo Bounce, Giant Shark Attack Slide, Bungee Jump, Carnival Bouncer, large petting zoo by Pony Parties LLC, Tree Family Party Piggies, games with prizes every time, dime toss and face painting.
Snacks including hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones also will be given to each child.
Basket raffles, auctions and 50/50 raffles will be available.
Special-needs adults also may participate for free, except for the pony rides.
Massung said VRDA sponsors bingo every Tuesday at the community center and proceeds pay bills for the association.
Each month a quarter bingo is conducted with all proceeds from that bingo going strictly to the events sponsored by the association.
Some businesses also make donations for the auction, Massung said.
Among other activities, the association takes children to the Shoe Dept. for shoes and gives them book bags.
Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department also will have a truck at the center for kids to see.
In October, VRDA sponsors a community Halloween party for kids.
The association also has conducted an Easter egg hunt for 20,000 eggs stuffed with prizes or money; offered an eight-week summer program in which kids are served free lunches sponsored by Intermediate Unit 5; given gifts to underprivileged children at Christmas; and provided help for cancer patients and burn victims, Massung said.
Because parking is limited at the center, free shuttle service will be available from Meadville Area Senior High starting at 9:30 a.m and running until 6:30 p.m.
• More information: Call Massung at (814) 807-4751.
