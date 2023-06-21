Congressman Mike Kelly has announced he will seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.
Kelly, a Republican from Butler, would be serving an eighth term if reelected. He first was elected in 2010 when he defeated then-Congresswoman Kathy Dahlkemper, a Democrat from Erie.
“I have fought hard for the people and values of western Pennsylvania, and I am asking for their support for another term,” Kelly said in a statement. “Together we have accomplished so much — and I would like the opportunity to continue to bring our values to Washington, D.C., while bringing our taxpayer dollars back home.”
Kelly represents Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.
In 2022, the congressional redistricting process added constituents to Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District, which now consists of all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Butler and Lawrence counties and part of Venango County.
“I’ve always said it’s not about me — it’s about the people of this district,” Kelly said. “Each person represents a piece of what makes our country so great and every day I wake up, excited to go to work to represent them.”
Kelly serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and serves as chairman of its Subcommittee on Tax.
