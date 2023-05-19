U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly will hold a toll-free telephone town hall to help Pennsylvanians fight fraud and prevent scams on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Kelly will be joined by representatives from the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to answer questions and offer tips to prevent scams and protect your financial information.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and receive information about ways to protect their personal data during the one-hour town hall. Fraud and scams cost Americans nearly $9 billion in 2022, Kelly said.
The town hall will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/MikeKellyPA.
• Participant pinless dial-in information: Call (855) 531-1063.
