U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly will hold a telephone-town hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. regarding the new tax-filing season.
Kelly will be joined by officials from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate to help constituents navigate the annual tax filing process.
The tele-town hall is scheduled to last about an hour, and can also be streamed live on Rep. Kelly's website.
"Tax filing can be a confusing and difficult process for some people, so we want to help them as best we can," Kelly said. "Tele-town halls are a great and effective way to help so many people at once. I look forward to speaking with everyone."
• To participate: Call (855) 531-1063 or visit Kelly.House.Gov/Live.