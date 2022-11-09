With incomplete and unofficial returns in Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly appears to have won re-election to represent the 16th District in Congress.
The Butler Republican had an overwhelming lead over Democratic challenger Dan Pastore, as Kelly secured 166,378 (74 percent) votes, compared to Pastore’s 107,893 (26 percent) with all but Mercer County’s vote totals completed.
Mercer County had 72 of 90 precincts counted by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Kelly wasn’t immediately available for comment late Tuesday. Pastore’s campaign was readying a statement but it wasn’t ready by 11:15 p.m.
A breakdown of unofficial results by counties shows:
Erie: Kelly, 43,7558; Pastore, 42,782
Crawford: Kelly, 21,684; Pastore, 8,790
Lawrence: Kelly, 23,092; Pastore, 12,956
Butler: Kelly, 55,146; Pastore, 29367
Mercer County (incomplete): Kelly, 22,198; Pastore, 13,998
When contacted earlier in the day both men agreed on one point — the top issue among local voters is the economy.
“People are saying they hope this winter isn’t too cold because they can’t afford high heating bills,’’ Kelly said while talking with Pine Township voters at the Grove City Armory.
Pastore, of Fairview, Erie County, echoed that sentiment.
“The economy is the top issue,’’ he said.
But Pastore indicated there’s a close second.
“People are concerned about making sure their vote counts and the challenges to our democracy.’’
The result sends Kelly, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, to a seventh term in Congress, where he will be one of the senior members of the powerful Ways and Means Committee.
All election results are unofficial until ratified by their respective county election boards.
