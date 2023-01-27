U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly was named chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee’s Subcommittee on Tax for the 118th Congress on Thursday.
The subcommittee oversees tax policy and how the federal government collects tax dollars. Additionally, Kelly will continue to serve as a member of the Ways & Means Health Subcommittee.
“I’m honored to serve as the chairman of the critical and important Subcommittee on Tax,” Kelly said. “Over the next two years, I plan to closely examine the IRS and to ensure it works as the service-driven agency it is intended to be.”
Kelly, a Republican whose district includes Crawford County, has served on the Ways & Means Committee since 2013.
He was previously the ranking member of the Ways & Means’ Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee (former name of the Subcommittee on Tax) for the 117th Congress. Prior, he served as the ranking member of the Ways & Means’ Oversight Subcommittee.
