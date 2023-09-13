U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has launched his fall survey to learn more about the issues that matter most to his constituents in the 16th Congressional District.
The survey allows Pennsylvanians to select one or more prominent local and national issues that are impacting themselves and their families, Kelly said.
Constituents can complete the survey on Kelly’s website at Kelly.House.Gov/Contact/Fall-2023-Survey.
“Over the last month during our district work period, I heard from so many people who are concerned about the issues facing our great country,” Kelly said. “As we begin a busy September legislative session, I’m encouraging everyone in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District to share their thoughts by completing the survey. A democracy works best when everyone makes their voice heard!”
The survey is expected to be open for approximately two weeks.
