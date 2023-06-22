The owner of Conneaut Lake Park is continuing efforts to evict the operator of its Hotel Conneaut.
Keldon Holdings LLC filed a new landlord/tenant complaint against On the Lake Enterprises LLC on Tuesday with Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard’s office in Linesville.
On June 13, Keldon filed its initial landlord/tenant complaint against On the Lake, but three days later notified Stallard’s office that it was withdrawing the suit without prejudice, meaning Keldon could refile.
In its new complaint, Keldon wants late payment fees it says it’s owed by On the Lake Enterprises and wants immediate possession of the hotel.
Keldon wants $2,625 in late fees and eviction of On the Lake for failure to pay 2023 rent and utilities for the Hotel Conneaut on time.
A hearing on Keldon’s new complaint is scheduled for July 5 before Stallard.
On the Lake Enterprises LLC has been operating the hotel, which remains open, under lease agreements with Keldon Holdings since Keldon purchased the park in 2021.
On the Lake had a one-year lease for 2022 with a one-year option to operate the hotel in 2023, according to Keldon’s complaint.
Under terms of the lease agreement, On the Lake Enterprises was to manage the hotel and pay annual rent of $110,000 in payments of $36,600 each, the complaint says. Rent payments are due March 1, July 1 and Sept. 1.
On the Lake also is responsible for all utilities and taxes associated with the hotel, according to the complaint.
The complaint continues that On the Lake Enterprises didn’t notify Keldon by the date required that it would exercise its lease option for 2023. By not notifying Keldon on time, On the Lake forfeits any right to renew for 2023, the complaint says.
The complaint also alleges On the Lake Enterprises has continued to occupy the hotel in 2023, but without a valid lease.
On the Lake also failed to pay rent and water and sewer utilities until June 13, which was more than 15 days after an initial notice to vacate had been posted at the hotel by Keldon, the complaint says.
On the Lake Enterprises did turn over two checks — $36,600 for rent and $3,600 for utilities on June 13, the complaint says.
However, a late fee of $25 per day for 105 days between March 5 and June 16 of this year — or $2,625 has not been paid, it continues.
For failing to provide timely renewal notice, make rent payments during the first five months of 2023, and pay sewer and water utilities when due, “’Tenant’ (On the Lake Enterprises) has lost any right to possess the Hotel Conneaut,” the complaint alleges.
This month’s landlord/tenant actions by Keldon in magisterial district court are in the wake of On the Lake Enterprises’ May 24 filing of a breach of contract suit against Keldon in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
In its suit, On the Lake claims Keldon has not made planned improvements, upgrades and new amusement rides at the park as promised. On the Lake claims it signed a new 2022 lease with an option for 2023 with Keldon based on Keldon’s alleged promised park improvements.
County court has not set a hearing date on the breach of contract suit.
