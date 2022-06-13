It was a paddling celebration of all things French Creek on Saturday in honor of the waterway being named Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year.
Taking to its waters Saturday morning were 160 kayakers in the French Creek River of the Year Sojourn. They launched from Meadville’s Kenneth A. Beers Jr. Bicentennial Park for a 9-mile, about four-hour journey to Shaw’s Landing, north of Cochranton.
From those familiar with the creek to those experiencing it for the first time, they turned out to celebrate the honor as well as see the stream’s beauty.
“There are not many places you can be in a city and in few minutes be in the middle of nowhere,” said Greg Kedzierski of Meadville who has kayaked the creek many times. “It’s French Creek, it’s just beautiful.”
Though they kayak streams about once a week, Saturday was the first time Joan and Dana Christy of Hermitage were on French Creek together. Dana said he had kayaked French Creek himself a number of years ago.
“The Shenango River last year was River of the Year and we paddle that,” he said. “We’re just reciprocating.”
“It’s the wildlife and the solitude,” Joan said of what attracts her to kayak streams. “We’ve seen bald eagles, herons. We’re very excited to try something new.”
“It was very serene,” Dana said following the couple’s excursion. “It was an easy paddle and we got to see a lot of wildlife.”
“It was a lot wider than I thought — it was very easy to navigate and we got to see a bald eagle,” he said.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was among the kayakers in the celebration by the French Creek Valley Conservancy (FCVC) and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR).
FCVC is an accredited land trust dedicated to protecting the French Creek Watershed. It has more than 3,000 acres of land throughout the watershed, conserving the creek while providing recreational access.
It manages French Creek as an official Pennsylvania Water Trail and the conservancy celebrate its own 40th anniversary this year.
The event capped off early Saturday afternoon with a celebration at the Voodoo Brewery Compound in Meadville and the unveiling of a poster celebrating French Creek as the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year.
DCNR and POWR worked with FCVC to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the recognition. Free copies of the poster are available FCVC’s office at 411 Chestnut St., Meadville.
In unveiling the poster, Dunn said the great care of the land within the watershed by farmers, other private landowners and the conservancy is reflected in the quality of the creek’s water.
“Special thanks to the French Creek Valley Conservancy and its volunteers for protecting the creek throughout the year,” Dunn said. “That work is critical to community leadership driving conservation and providing valuable recreation opportunities to the public.
“We hope today’s celebration brings new people to the creek,” she said.
Brenda Costa, executive director of the FCVC, praised the efforts of its staff, board of directors and 40 volunteers who helped make Saturday’s celebration possible.
Costa said French Creek is a “common thread” for the communities of northwest Pennsylvania and is a source of both pride and passion.
“We have tremendous volunteer support and support from our board,” Costa told The Meadville Tribune.
With winning the River of the Year honors, the conservancy was awarded a $10,000 grant to help fund activities in celebration including the free poster and other events.
Upcoming events
French Creek Valley Conservancy is holding several special events as part of it the River of the Year distinction.
Details on registration for the following events are online at frenchcreekconservancy.org.
It holds an invitation-only 40th anniversary celebration for its members and donors on July 15.
A river snorkeling event in French Creek is Aug. 6 with two separate sessions with Keith Williams of Fresh Water Journeys.
A French Creek Watershed photo contest is in August in conjunction with the Crawford County Fair.
The annual French Creek Cleanup is Sept. 10.
Fall Float is Oct. 1
Walk in Penn’s Woods is Oct. 2.
Did You Know?
French Creek is one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the U.S., spanning 117 miles from its headwaters in southern New York through four Pennsylvania counties to the Allegheny River. The creek is home to 27 species of freshwater mussels, more than 80 species of fish, and numerous waterfowl and songbird species, including bald eagles and four Audubon-designated Important Bird Areas. French Creek is also home to the Eastern Hellbender, the largest species of salamander in North America and the official amphibian of Pennsylvania.
