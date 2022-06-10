A flotilla of kayaks and canoes will travel French Creek on Saturday in celebration of the waterway’s selection as the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year.
There are 165 paddlers who signed up for the French Creek River of the Year Sojourn, according to Brenda Costa, executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy.
Paddlers will launch from Meadville’s Bicentennial Park along the creek between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. They’ll have a 9-mile, self-guided, lazy paddle down French Creek to Shaw’s Landing, north of Cochranton. Registration for the event is closed.
The conservancy is a nonprofit agency that nominated the waterway for the state contest. It is a land trust dedicated to maintaining the biological diversity and recreational opportunities of the French Creek watershed.
“It takes about four hours,” Costa said of the trip. “It also takes a lot of people to put this on — we’ve got a safety team paddling along, too. We’ve also got about 40 volunteers helping.”
Those volunteers will be doing everything from helping with the launch to shuttling paddlers and their kayaks back to the Voodoo Brewery Compound in Meadville for a post-paddle meal.
As the sponsoring agency, the French Creek Valley Conservancy was awarded a $10,000 state grant to help fund activities throughout 2022.
Other events as part of the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year designation include a river snorkeling event to be scheduled in July as well as the 40th anniversary celebration of the conservancy itself.
Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is expected to participate in Saturday’s sojourn as well make a presentation on the creek’s River of the Year honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.