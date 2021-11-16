Dr. Brian Karlovits has been named chief of oncology services for the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute of Meadville Medical Center.
Chief of oncology services is a new position to assist the institute in growth of oncology services in the region. He will provide administrative leadership for oncology physicians and provide peer review in clinical and billing applications, but will continue to see patients as well.
Karlovits, a radiation oncologist, joined the Radiation Department at the institute in 2019. He specializes in a variety of radiation treatment techniques including image guided intensity modulated radiotherapy (IGRT/IMRT); volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT); and stereotactic ablative or body radiotherapy (SABR/SBRT).
He previously worked at the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh where he was clinical director of radiation oncology.
Karlovits paved the way to start a SABR/SBRT program in 2019 to enhanced oncology care and services at the institute. The radiation team of Karlovits and Dr. Eric Svenson, medical director of radiation oncology, soon will provide SABR/SBRT treatment and others through new state-of-the art equipment.
A Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator and PerfectPitch robotic treatment table will allow for faster and more accurate and precise treatment delivery. The new equipment will have the capability to treat moving targets during respiration and use deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH) to reduce heart and lung dose in treatment of some breast and other cancers.
Karlovits, a Pittsburgh native, is board-certified in radiation oncology. He received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, Missouri, completed his internship in transitional medicine at the Naval Medical Center, San Diego, and graduated from the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute, Pensacola, Florida, as a naval flight surgeon. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
In addition, he serves as Meadville Medical Center's cancer liaison to the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC), and was instrumental in the institute’s recent CoC reaccreditation.
• More information on the institute: Call (814) 373-2335.