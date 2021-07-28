Marcie Kantz of Meadville will make a public announcement today of her write-in campaign for Meadville mayor.
Kantz officially will announce her candidacy for the post in the November election, as well as outline her vision for Meadville, at noon in Diamond Park.
Jaime Kinder is the Democratic Party nominee for mayor in the November election. She defeated H. LeRoy Stearns, the incumbent mayor, for the party's nomination in the May primary election. The Republican Party had no candidate on the ballot in the May primary.
Monday is the last day for third-party candidates to file nomination papers for the Nov. 2 election.