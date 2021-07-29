Marcy Kantz, a Meadville businesswoman, has launched a write-in campaign for mayor of Meadville.
"We, as residents and business owners, all need to wake up and actively play a role in our local politics," Kantz said Wednesday in Diamond Park.
In announcing her candidacy, Kantz said spoke out against Pennsylvania United.
"My opponent is backed by PA United. PA United is a progressive organization looking to transform local governments," she said.
Kantz will oppose Jaime Kinder, who won the Democratic Party's nomination for mayor in the May primary.
Kinder defeated H. LeRoy Stearns, the incumbent mayor, for the party’s nomination in the May primary election. The Republican Party had no candidate on the ballot in the May primary.
"They call themselves Democrats, but they run against their own party, just as they did in Meadville, if it helps meet their agenda," Kantz said. "PA United plainly states on their webpage that both parties, including the Democratic Party, have failed them."
Kantz said PA United candidates never talks in specifics, "but repeatedly use terms like movement, change, re-build, equitable, progressive and powerful. PA United works to flip city councils and school boards into progressive boards of power to implement their agenda."
If PA United candidates win "these individuals focused on their own agenda, rather than our own city, will be in control of our entire city government," Kantz said.
However, according to the group's website, "PA United works to connect communities of color with white working-class communities in counties across Western PA around issues of equitable development with environmental protections, increasing the minimum wage, criminal justice reform, and support for workers organizing in unions. We organize with people by connecting issues with politics and building a multi-racial, working class movement for long-term change."
Kantz said she is committed to Meadville, wanting to see all families and businesses thrive.
She grew up in Meadville, raising four children while working and volunteering.
"I want to see jobs and opportunities for everyone," Kantz said. "In order to do this, we need to attract both people and businesses to Meadville, not repel them with high taxes, regulations and zoning limitations, and parking meters."
Kantz said she supports a well-staffed police department and paid full-time firefighters as well as safe housing, honest landlords and an abundance of affordable recreational opportunities for children.
Meadville's downtown business district has grown tremendously during the past few years, she noted.
Kantz said she was committed to helping current city businesses grow and see others come to town "by very closely supporting the work of our Meadville Independent Business Alliance."
Kantz co-owns Keystone Strength, a downtown Meadville gym, with her husband, Kevin. She also is the founder and owner of Keystone Kidz, a state-licensed child daycare center also located downtown.
"My husband and I are very excited about the current direction of our businesses downtown," she said.
Kantz believes her experiences as a banker, manager, negotiator and leader will help her as mayor.
"We need all of these skills to balance our city’s budget next year. I’m not afraid of a challenge," she said. "I’m a mother of four kids, I know how to bring two opposing parties to the table and find a fair solution. I’m a licensed pilot and ex-air traffic controller, so staying calm in stressful situations was part of the job."
Monday is the last day for third-party candidates to file nomination papers for the Nov. 2 election.