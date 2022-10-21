EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A juvenile bald eagle that gained famed on the U.S. Steel Irvin Plant Eagle Cam was released in western Crawford County on Thursday after being treated at Tamarack Wildlife Center.
The bald eagle, nicknamed “Rosie the Riveter,” is from Pittsburgh and hatched this spring.
Just as she was learning how to fly, Rosie suffered a fall and broke all the primary flight feathers on one wing, leaving her unable to get airborne, said Carol Holmgren, the executive director of Tamarack Wildlife Center.
Tamarack staff reviewed camera footage and confirmed the eagle needed treatment. The eagle was then captured by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and a plant manager at the U.S. Steel Irvin Works.
“Rosie was initially stabilized at Humane Animal Rescue and then transferred to (Tamarack) on July 3, due to our specialty in treatment of eagles,” Holmgren said.
After admission at Tamarack, it was determined that Rosie was a good candidate for a process that replaces lost or damaged feathers called “imping.” During this procedure, donor feathers were carefully implanted into the existing feather shafts on her wing, similar to a hair extension. This procedure was successful and 12 feathers were replaced, Holmgren said.
With the feather replacement, Rosie learned to fly and gained stamina in Tamarack’s large eagle aviary, Holmgren said.
“Rosie has learned to recognize appropriate food sources and to socialize with another eagle in treatment,” she said. “Rosie showed herself to be a particularly inquisitive and active eagle that was very talkative.”
Once Rosie met all her pre-release criteria, she was released near Pymatuning Reservoir.
“It’s been a privilege for Tamarack Wildlife Center to treat Rosie,” Holmgren said.
The release was conducted in collaboration with Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Upon release, Rosie immediately took off for her first flight ever in open skies.
“She delighted all those present by circling overhead three times before eventually perching in a nearby stand of trees,” Holmgren said.
Tamarack Wildlife Center is a non-profit organization that specializes in the rehabilitation of injured, sick and orphaned wildlife in order to return them to the wild, as well as providing education for all ages promoting appreciation and understanding of wildlife. The work of Tamarack Wildlife Center is supported by individual donations and grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.