ERIE — A federal jury has rejected all claims of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) employee against the bus company.
The jury reached its verdict Tuesday following a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Erie that began Friday.
Leigh Ann Kanish of Espyville filed the suit against CATA, Crawford County’s public bus service, in U.S. District Court in November 2019.
Kanish’s suit sought a jury trial seeking $175,000 in damages, alleging Kanish was sexually harassed multiple times between October 2016 and the spring of 2017 by a male CATA employee who eventually became her supervisor.
Kanish left her supervisory position on May 9, 2017, due to the hostile work environment, according to the lawsuit.
