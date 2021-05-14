The jury list, panel D, serving on the May 18 through 21 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.
Cambridge Springs
Brenda Aylsworth
Centerville
Karen Lingo, Zachary Ryan Wienczkowski
Cochranton
Alyson Retta Allen Betts, Nellie Mae Boulton, David Robert Easley, Debra Hays, Travis John Hollabaugh, Erin Elizabeth McDeavitt, Della D. Sommers
Conneaut Lake
Jeremy Everett Allen, Leonard G. Austin, Bruce Grinnell
Conneautville
Sandra Pash, William Shuey, Thomas M. Smith
Guys Mills
Jacob Roy Sterling
Jamestown
Michael J. Becher, Kenneth J. Harrold, Kathleen Lynn White
Linesville
Amber Theresa Pouliot
Meadville
Christopher Allio, Clyde Edward Beuchat, Heidi M. Butler, David L. Carr, Nicholas J. Catalano, Dale A. Collins, Barbara Elaine Davis, Michael C. Fleming, Bethany W. Garrison, Todd J. Giliberto, Cheryl Gilson, Ayshea Ann Heckman, Danielle Kim Hohmann, Richard Charles Keyser, Bobbie Long, Pamela Lynn McCaffrey, Lucy Mahrney Miceli, Teresa Roland, John Shartle, Naomi E. Telliho, Corey Michael Vincent, Christopher M. Wasson, Deeann Lee Winiecke, Tracie A. Yeckley
Saegertown
Cynthia A. Allen, Laura L. Dengler, Darryl Wayne Ferry, Stacy Tatters
Spartansburg
Garrett Schweitzer
Springboro
Julia Renee Mattocks, Laura Elizabeth Smith, Mary Maxine Wisniewski
Titusville
Dale Edward Armstrong Jr., Judy Lynn Foley, Darlene M. Smith, Renee L. Snapp
Townville
John David Geiger Jr., Scott Walk
Union City
Dale King, Bruce Thomas
Venango
Laura Ann Jones