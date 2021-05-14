The jury list, panel D, serving on the May 18 through 21 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.

Cambridge Springs

Brenda Aylsworth

Centerville

Karen Lingo, Zachary Ryan Wienczkowski

Cochranton

Alyson Retta Allen Betts, Nellie Mae Boulton, David Robert Easley, Debra Hays, Travis John Hollabaugh, Erin Elizabeth McDeavitt, Della D. Sommers

Conneaut Lake

Jeremy Everett Allen, Leonard G. Austin, Bruce Grinnell

Conneautville

Sandra Pash, William Shuey, Thomas M. Smith

Guys Mills

Jacob Roy Sterling

Jamestown

Michael J. Becher, Kenneth J. Harrold, Kathleen Lynn White

Linesville

Amber Theresa Pouliot

Meadville

Christopher Allio, Clyde Edward Beuchat, Heidi M. Butler, David L. Carr, Nicholas J. Catalano, Dale A. Collins, Barbara Elaine Davis, Michael C. Fleming, Bethany W. Garrison, Todd J. Giliberto, Cheryl Gilson, Ayshea Ann Heckman, Danielle Kim Hohmann, Richard Charles Keyser, Bobbie Long, Pamela Lynn McCaffrey, Lucy Mahrney Miceli, Teresa Roland, John Shartle, Naomi E. Telliho, Corey Michael Vincent, Christopher M. Wasson, Deeann Lee Winiecke, Tracie A. Yeckley

Saegertown

Cynthia A. Allen, Laura L. Dengler, Darryl Wayne Ferry, Stacy Tatters

Spartansburg

Garrett Schweitzer

Springboro

Julia Renee Mattocks, Laura Elizabeth Smith, Mary Maxine Wisniewski

Titusville

Dale Edward Armstrong Jr., Judy Lynn Foley, Darlene M. Smith, Renee L. Snapp

Townville

John David Geiger Jr., Scott Walk

Union City

Dale King, Bruce Thomas

Venango

Laura Ann Jones

