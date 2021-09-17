The jury list, panel B, serving on the Sept. 14-17 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.

Atlantic

Nicholas P. Lembke

Cambridge Springs

Evelyn M. Ambrogio, Robert Eugene Fuller, Larry Walter Luce, Mary Beth Manross, Carly Maria Palmero

Centerville

Casey Cheyne Biltz

Cochranton

Susan Lucille Blose, Gerald Lee Hutchison, Donald Kenneth Wigton

Conneaut Lake

Spencer Blaine Boyd, Lydia Marie Clark, Barbara Ann Cocolin, Elaine S. Grieser, Jason Lee Hazen, Edward J. Hovanik, Maryanne Napiecek, Douglas A. Smith

Conneautville

Randall Larue Clark, Colleen A. Viscusi, Ruth A. Wisniewski

Guys Mills

Mark Alan Bloom, Lester G. Sutley Jr.

Hartstown

Sherill Ann Calvin

Jamestown

Chelsea Marie Bickel, Richard E. Godfrey, Erin Kay Smith, James Barney Reid Uplinger, Brian M. White

Linesville

Susan K. Eells, Bonita L. Klingensmith, Clifford G. Seibel Jr., Sharon Renee Tompkins

Meadville

Melanie Ann Alter (Beckwith), Ondray B. Bailey, Emma J. Bonanno, Kelly Jo Calvin, Courtney Lynn Cocolin, Dawn Lynn Davis, Lynne A. DeVore, George Flowers, Hope Ann Foster, Greggory Randall Giles, David B. Harvey, Penny Marie Heckman, Carol A. Kreiter-Wysocki, Ronald A. Maziarz, Thomas Michael McDermott Sr., Alan L. McGill, Kyle Keith Peterson, Jill Darlene Rinella, Yvonne Louise Scott, Joshua F. Sherretts, Sarah E. Wescott, Gary L. Williamson

Saegertown

Brittany M. Barr

Spartansburg

Thomas David Antill, Rebecca D. Byler, Colleen Sue Hushon, Thomas Lee Joy

Springboro

Melissa Raye Giroux

Titusville

Kelli L. Coulter, Nathaniel F. Licht, Eric M. Mowrey, Connie L. Osborn, Linda K. Stroup

Townville

George A. Frutiger

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you