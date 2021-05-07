The jury list, panel A, serving on the May 10 through 21 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.
Adamsville
Ryan Wayne Cathcart
Cambridge Springs
Lewis M. Arthur, Jamie L. Billings, Justin B. Grubbs
Centerville
William A. Lingo Jr.
Cochranton
Michele N. Derugen-Toomey
Conneaut Lake
Matthew C. Moersch, Isabella Peterson, Rita E. Rendulic, John Carl Taylor, Donald Wheaton Jr.
Conneautville
Diamond Marie Weaver, Christopher Allen White
Edinboro
Neil L. Leslie, Gary Lee Shidemantle Jr.
Guys Mills
Timothy James Caldwell, Joseph R. Doubet
Harmonsburg
Donna Yvonne Byers
Hartstown
Chester Dale Packard
Hydetown
Michael O. Stiner
Linesville
Ralph B. Whisennand, Sequoia Ann Whitmer
Meadville
Betty Jean Arbogast, Darlene E. Brewster, James A. Budney, Lucy Ancinohie Courson, Jennifer Lauren Demarco, Donald A. Densen, Diane Renee Gulland, Cynthia Sue Hamilton, Linda Hunt, Brittany Irwin, Harold Eugene Kline Jr., Troy S. Krasa, Daniel Raymond Lippert, Barbara Eileen Midkiff, Donna J. Needler, Kelsey L. Sawyer, Vicki Schmidt, Mark Kevin Smith, Michael Sparks, Michelle Maria Swasta, Kelli Marie Walker, David Pierpont Warner
Saegertown
Susan Kimberly Eye, Anna Huson, Jeremy Loren Mitchell
Spartansburg
Audrey E. Hovis, John Eric Kozuchowsky
Springboro
Barbara Bellinger, Bobbie (Elizabeth) Lorenze (Switzer), Traci Jane McDonald
Titusville
Gregg Blaine Bossard, Troy J. DeArment, Victoria L. Gilson, Amber Rose Hipple, Shalyn Marie Kelsey, Teresa Faye Mulford, Stephanie Marie Nadolny (Roberts), Kevin J. O'Neil, Allison Renee Schmude, Daniel Craig Staub, Rebecca Wescoat Wilson
Townville
James M. Detweiler, Patrice A. Halsey
Union City
Charles S. Brown II, Anthony M. Higby
Venango
Dustin J. Lewis
The jury list, panel B, serving on the May 11 through 21 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.
Atlantic
Megan Resele, Deborah S. Temple
Cambridge Springs
Jennifer K. Alward, Sara Croot Ball, Diane E. Brink (Voegele), James R. Jostes, David Joseph Nicely, Scott C. Orr, Gale Lea Petrella (Byrne)
Centerville
Spencer Regan Allhiser, Thomas Allison, Janette Marie Coyle, Bryan William Fosburg, Katie J. Gates-Bowersox
Cochranton
Jered Lee Brooks, Karen S. Haun, Ryan Hauser, Delmar Rath, Justin Marshall White
Conneaut Lake
Maria Ann Copeland, Nora Jane Kerstetter, Karen L. Martin, Michelle I. Razo, Kenneth L. Seeley, Faith Smith
Conneautville
David L. Crystakoski, Gina Marie McCauley
Corry
Ryan C. Reed
Edinboro
Shawna Michelle Cloen-McKibbens, Phillip Harris
Espyville
Herman Edward Perrin Jr.
Harmonsburg
Alice Cole
Hartstown
Danae Dayle Chavez
Jamestown
Devon Marie Boepple, Susan A. Bursby
Linesville
Shelby Lynnette Crider, John Franklin McCall, Patricia K. Offensend, William J. Thompson, Jeffrey Alan Weimer
Meadville
Bonnie J. Bartlett, Norma J. Bayer, John A. Bowser, Scott Bowersox, Melissa Brown, Michael J. Crowley, Michelle Deets, Louise Theresa Dorsey, Robin Linn Graff, Dawn Monique Gray, Luanne Hall, Raymond J. Kennerknecht, Brian Douglas Kern, John Colli Lee, Suzanne K. Malone, Brian Mummert, Thomas J. Newcomb, Rachel May Norman, John Skendall, Kay A. Sorice, Paul J. Stoyell, John Walton, Joanna Lynn Washburn
Saegertown
Tomi Dilworth, Matthew M. McLamb, Donald Eugene McMillen, Earl Edward Rossey Jr., Mary Therese Shaffer, Jenna Evangeline Shearer (Dudenhoefer)
Spartansburg
Gary Robert Atkinson
Springboro
Sidney P. Smith
Titusville
Charles F. Brown, Jessica Hilburn, James F. Nash, Nicholas Neely, Laurie M. Owen, Richard Skinner, Tiffiny Helen Winters
Townville
Mary K. Worley
Venango
Robert M. Layton