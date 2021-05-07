The jury list, panel A, serving on the May 10 through 21 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.

Adamsville

Ryan Wayne Cathcart

Cambridge Springs

Lewis M. Arthur, Jamie L. Billings, Justin B. Grubbs

Centerville

William A. Lingo Jr.

Cochranton

Michele N. Derugen-Toomey

Conneaut Lake

Matthew C. Moersch, Isabella Peterson, Rita E. Rendulic, John Carl Taylor, Donald Wheaton Jr.

Conneautville

Diamond Marie Weaver, Christopher Allen White

Edinboro

Neil L. Leslie, Gary Lee Shidemantle Jr.

Guys Mills

Timothy James Caldwell, Joseph R. Doubet

Harmonsburg

Donna Yvonne Byers

Hartstown

Chester Dale Packard

Hydetown

Michael O. Stiner

Linesville

Ralph B. Whisennand, Sequoia Ann Whitmer

Meadville

Betty Jean Arbogast, Darlene E. Brewster, James A. Budney, Lucy Ancinohie Courson, Jennifer Lauren Demarco, Donald A. Densen, Diane Renee Gulland, Cynthia Sue Hamilton, Linda Hunt, Brittany Irwin, Harold Eugene Kline Jr., Troy S. Krasa, Daniel Raymond Lippert, Barbara Eileen Midkiff, Donna J. Needler, Kelsey L. Sawyer, Vicki Schmidt, Mark Kevin Smith, Michael Sparks, Michelle Maria Swasta, Kelli Marie Walker, David Pierpont Warner

Saegertown

Susan Kimberly Eye, Anna Huson, Jeremy Loren Mitchell

Spartansburg

Audrey E. Hovis, John Eric Kozuchowsky

Springboro

Barbara Bellinger, Bobbie (Elizabeth) Lorenze (Switzer), Traci Jane McDonald

Titusville

Gregg Blaine Bossard, Troy J. DeArment, Victoria L. Gilson, Amber Rose Hipple, Shalyn Marie Kelsey, Teresa Faye Mulford, Stephanie Marie Nadolny (Roberts), Kevin J. O'Neil, Allison Renee Schmude, Daniel Craig Staub, Rebecca Wescoat Wilson

Townville

James M. Detweiler, Patrice A. Halsey

Union City

Charles S. Brown II, Anthony M. Higby

Venango

Dustin J. Lewis

The jury list, panel B, serving on the May 11 through 21 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.

Atlantic

Megan Resele, Deborah S. Temple

Cambridge Springs

Jennifer K. Alward, Sara Croot Ball, Diane E. Brink (Voegele), James R. Jostes, David Joseph Nicely, Scott C. Orr, Gale Lea Petrella (Byrne)

Centerville

Spencer Regan Allhiser, Thomas Allison, Janette Marie Coyle, Bryan William Fosburg, Katie J. Gates-Bowersox

Cochranton

Jered Lee Brooks, Karen S. Haun, Ryan Hauser, Delmar Rath, Justin Marshall White

Conneaut Lake

Maria Ann Copeland, Nora Jane Kerstetter, Karen L. Martin, Michelle I. Razo, Kenneth L. Seeley, Faith Smith

Conneautville

David L. Crystakoski, Gina Marie McCauley

Corry

Ryan C. Reed

Edinboro

Shawna Michelle Cloen-McKibbens, Phillip Harris

Espyville

Herman Edward Perrin Jr.

Harmonsburg

Alice Cole

Hartstown

Danae Dayle Chavez

Jamestown

Devon Marie Boepple, Susan A. Bursby

Linesville

Shelby Lynnette Crider, John Franklin McCall, Patricia K. Offensend, William J. Thompson, Jeffrey Alan Weimer

Meadville

Bonnie J. Bartlett, Norma J. Bayer, John A. Bowser, Scott Bowersox, Melissa Brown, Michael J. Crowley, Michelle Deets, Louise Theresa Dorsey, Robin Linn Graff, Dawn Monique Gray, Luanne Hall, Raymond J. Kennerknecht, Brian Douglas Kern, John Colli Lee, Suzanne K. Malone, Brian Mummert, Thomas J. Newcomb, Rachel May Norman, John Skendall, Kay A. Sorice, Paul J. Stoyell, John Walton, Joanna Lynn Washburn

Saegertown

Tomi Dilworth, Matthew M. McLamb, Donald Eugene McMillen, Earl Edward Rossey Jr., Mary Therese Shaffer, Jenna Evangeline Shearer (Dudenhoefer)

Spartansburg

Gary Robert Atkinson

Springboro

Sidney P. Smith

Titusville

Charles F. Brown, Jessica Hilburn, James F. Nash, Nicholas Neely, Laurie M. Owen, Richard Skinner, Tiffiny Helen Winters

Townville

Mary K. Worley

Venango

Robert M. Layton

