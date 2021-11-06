The jury list panel B1, serving on the Nov. 9-19 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.

Cambridge Springs

Jessica B. Lester, Cheryl L. Tapper

Centerville

Ryan Joseph Eldred, Raleigh Dale Webster

Conneaut Lake

Daniel Robert Eaton, Kenneth William Novosel, Mark S. Temel

Conneautville

Michele Ann Bortnick, Holly Vera Luce, William Charles Merritt

Guys Mills

Larry L. Ploski, Katie Lynn Vandervort

Hydetown

Timothy Wayne Gates Jr.

Jamestown

Teisha Lynn Bender, Aida M. King

Linesville

Kimberly Sue Ladner, Raymond R. Rodriguez

Meadville

Alyssa M. Abrams, John H. Cassidy, Bruce Todd Findley, Frank Charles Jageacks, Marcus D. Schmidt, Christopher Allen Segur, Christopher M. Wendorf-Manning

Saegertown

Dane A. Rhoades

Spartansburg

Ethan L. Reed

Springboro

Cathy E. Fobes

Titusville

Dorothy Ruth Colbert, Tyler R. Harrison, Cynthia C. McCord, Elizabeth Ivane Wagner

Venango

Gwendelyn Delaney Kightlinger

