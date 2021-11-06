The jury list panel B1, serving on the Nov. 9-19 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.
Cambridge Springs
Jessica B. Lester, Cheryl L. Tapper
Centerville
Ryan Joseph Eldred, Raleigh Dale Webster
Conneaut Lake
Daniel Robert Eaton, Kenneth William Novosel, Mark S. Temel
Conneautville
Michele Ann Bortnick, Holly Vera Luce, William Charles Merritt
Guys Mills
Larry L. Ploski, Katie Lynn Vandervort
Hydetown
Timothy Wayne Gates Jr.
Jamestown
Teisha Lynn Bender, Aida M. King
Linesville
Kimberly Sue Ladner, Raymond R. Rodriguez
Meadville
Alyssa M. Abrams, John H. Cassidy, Bruce Todd Findley, Frank Charles Jageacks, Marcus D. Schmidt, Christopher Allen Segur, Christopher M. Wendorf-Manning
Saegertown
Dane A. Rhoades
Spartansburg
Ethan L. Reed
Springboro
Cathy E. Fobes
Titusville
Dorothy Ruth Colbert, Tyler R. Harrison, Cynthia C. McCord, Elizabeth Ivane Wagner
Venango
Gwendelyn Delaney Kightlinger