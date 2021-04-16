The jury list, panel B, serving on the April 19 through 23 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.

Adamsville

Jeffrey Todd Egger

Atlantic

Travis J. Ekis

Cambridge Springs

Matthew Kaleida, Adam Kernohan II, Larry J. Palmero, Michael Symeki, Gregory A. Zona

Centerville

Rodney Frey, Richard B. Reagle

Cochranton

Rosemary Alabran, Ronnie John Giles, Lisa A. Jackson, William Vincent Palombo, Jedediah Raymond Peterson

Conneaut Lake

Ruth Cooper, Suzanne B. Felitsky, Dorothy A. Kemerer, Thomas Anthony Martinac, Danielle Nicole Martino

Conneautville

Zachery Paul Campbell, Renee Michelle Daum, William L. Guiney, James C. Jandik, Timothy H. Maynard, George L. Neiswinger

Edinboro

Susan M. Horvath

Jamestown

Eva M. Geist, Donald P. Hyde Jr., Andrew Livingston, Amy L. Schaefer, Michelle L. Smith, David J. Stroup, Luann S. Way,

Linesville

Linda Kay Delong, Roberta L. Frey, Jaime Moran, Heather O'Day, Christine Lee Slozat, Jonathan Alan Wedel

Meadville

David Louis Astry, Dale A. Barnard, Elisa Marie Beuchat, Catherine Blakeslee, Cynthia Lynn Bland, Walter E. Brown, Mary Caskey, Laura Kathleen Cicci, Debra Zierdt Cirrincione, Lynda Lou Crecraft, Jodi Lynn Davis, Charles R. Holt, Elizabeth Ruth Hoskins, Stephanie Marie Jones, Sharon Beth Kaplan, Todd Christopher Kleist, Cynthia Ann McWright, Carrie Lynn Nageotte, Adrian G. Nagy, Joshua Andrew Ritteger, Patricia L. Rossi, Douglas Harold Rough, Daniel J. Shoffner, Joan E. Smock, Roseanna T. Stein, Robin Ann Steiner, Ronald M. Vrablik, Cindy M. Vroman, Clara J. Wagner, Rebecca A. Wallace, Tyler J. Wentz, Patrick William Wiley

Saegertown

Shannon Marie Farren, Kevin Rodney Ishman, Carolyn Marie McClellan, Michael J. Parello, Stephen Roger White, Thomas G. Yeager

Spartansburg

Tina M. Hays, Janet Lynn Skiff

Springboro

Ross C. Davis, Wayne George Gabel, Aleisha Marie Lippert, Rodney J. Schmidt

Titusville

Jacob Center, John F. Colbert, Melissa M. Garland, Mary J. Geiger-Martone, Ethel P. Macormac, Jessica Lynn Mallory, Kimbal Scott Sterling

Townville

Jacqueline Alice Lane, John Nicola

Union City

Carissa Louise Wright

