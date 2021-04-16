The jury list, panel B, serving on the April 19 through 23 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.
Adamsville
Jeffrey Todd Egger
Atlantic
Travis J. Ekis
Cambridge Springs
Matthew Kaleida, Adam Kernohan II, Larry J. Palmero, Michael Symeki, Gregory A. Zona
Centerville
Rodney Frey, Richard B. Reagle
Cochranton
Rosemary Alabran, Ronnie John Giles, Lisa A. Jackson, William Vincent Palombo, Jedediah Raymond Peterson
Conneaut Lake
Ruth Cooper, Suzanne B. Felitsky, Dorothy A. Kemerer, Thomas Anthony Martinac, Danielle Nicole Martino
Conneautville
Zachery Paul Campbell, Renee Michelle Daum, William L. Guiney, James C. Jandik, Timothy H. Maynard, George L. Neiswinger
Edinboro
Susan M. Horvath
Jamestown
Eva M. Geist, Donald P. Hyde Jr., Andrew Livingston, Amy L. Schaefer, Michelle L. Smith, David J. Stroup, Luann S. Way,
Linesville
Linda Kay Delong, Roberta L. Frey, Jaime Moran, Heather O'Day, Christine Lee Slozat, Jonathan Alan Wedel
Meadville
David Louis Astry, Dale A. Barnard, Elisa Marie Beuchat, Catherine Blakeslee, Cynthia Lynn Bland, Walter E. Brown, Mary Caskey, Laura Kathleen Cicci, Debra Zierdt Cirrincione, Lynda Lou Crecraft, Jodi Lynn Davis, Charles R. Holt, Elizabeth Ruth Hoskins, Stephanie Marie Jones, Sharon Beth Kaplan, Todd Christopher Kleist, Cynthia Ann McWright, Carrie Lynn Nageotte, Adrian G. Nagy, Joshua Andrew Ritteger, Patricia L. Rossi, Douglas Harold Rough, Daniel J. Shoffner, Joan E. Smock, Roseanna T. Stein, Robin Ann Steiner, Ronald M. Vrablik, Cindy M. Vroman, Clara J. Wagner, Rebecca A. Wallace, Tyler J. Wentz, Patrick William Wiley
Saegertown
Shannon Marie Farren, Kevin Rodney Ishman, Carolyn Marie McClellan, Michael J. Parello, Stephen Roger White, Thomas G. Yeager
Spartansburg
Tina M. Hays, Janet Lynn Skiff
Springboro
Ross C. Davis, Wayne George Gabel, Aleisha Marie Lippert, Rodney J. Schmidt
Titusville
Jacob Center, John F. Colbert, Melissa M. Garland, Mary J. Geiger-Martone, Ethel P. Macormac, Jessica Lynn Mallory, Kimbal Scott Sterling
Townville
Jacqueline Alice Lane, John Nicola
Union City
Carissa Louise Wright