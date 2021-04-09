The jury list, panel A, serving on the April 12-23 term of Crawford County criminal court, is announced as follows.

Atlantic

Brittany M. Mears, Clarence R. Simmons

Cambridge Springs

Robert J. Brendle, Aaron Paul Coldren, Carl H. Franz, Todd L. Fredrychowski, Patricia D. Jones, Nancy Thomas, Jeanette Ann Watkins

Centerville

Ivy June Chambers, Hanna L. Frelick, Michael B. Phillis

Cochranton

James R. Alabran, Kathy W. Dale, Thomas J. Herrick, Zachary Ernest Waid, Kathryn Bontrager Williams, Christopher Youngs

Conneaut Lake

Nell Lee Mae Applegate, Tara Brianne Brown, Michael L. Henry, Nicole A. Neville, Kristie Redden

Conneautville

Kristina M. Jernigan, Emma Joy Klingler, Jody Lee Potts

Guys Mills

Jennifer Bakus, Daniel DeMaison, Sandra Goodemote, Michael Clarence Pratt

Hartstown

Ursula Ann McCall

Jamestown

Thomas A. Fisher, Arthur Thomas Miller Jr.

Linesville

Kristie M. Berenda, Frank David Edinger, Max Keith Egli, Melanie Marie Franz, Connie M. Graff, Joleen Lynn Korman, Nichole J. Ordos, Kathey Krem Porter, Joseph Michael Pouliot, Stuart R. Storll, Lorraine Anne Street

Meadville

Matthew Dean Antwine, Carla Jane Behr (Swick), Debra J. Burnett, Dorothy Caneer, Marc Anthony Carola, Steven J. Croft, Kayelee Dawn Lloyd Custard, Alma A. Davis, Linda M. Dunn, Brandon Fabela, Elizabeth M. Gabriel, Debra Graham, Tiffany A. Griffin, David William Groshner, James R. Harrison, Stephanie L. Jackson, Jill Yvonne Jorgenson, Thomas R. Kafferlin, Kristine Lee Kessler, Amy Lawrence, Renee Corrine Mallory, Heather Renee Manuel, Deborah L. Mood, Kenneth Dean North, Troy Peterson, Donald A. Price, Tracy A. Robertson, Sheila M. Rogers, Ann Romanelli, Cheryl Renee Simmons, John M. Yount

Saegertown

David Kyle Lewis, David Dwayne Merritt, Kelly Jo Saunders, Mandy Snyder Fosburg

Springboro

William Banks, Mark A. Blood

Titusville

William E. Berry, Katie Marie Burrows, Garrison William Burt, Tomas Cancel, Charlotte Frank, Chantal L. Haminger, Tyler Edward Hopkins, Anthony Allen McAdams, John W. Miller, Laura Nicole Struchen, David Arthur Sutley, Malissa Noelle Whitney

Townville

Clay Mathew Doolittle

Venango

Roy Lee Blystone, Alicia A. Danowski, Mark Olenick Sr., Kayley Westfall-Randall

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you