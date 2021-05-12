A former Titusville-area physician has been found not guilty of trying to lure a child into his vehicle in that city nearly two years ago.
A jury of eight men and four women deliberated less than an hour before finding Dr. Rhonaldo A. Silaban, 33, not guilty of a misdemeanor count of luring a child into a vehicle.
The verdict was announced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas by the jury foreman just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The verdict came at 3:45 following a one-and-a-half-day trial in county court before President Judge John Spataro.
Silaban was found not guilty by Spataro of summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment filed with the case.
Silaban hugged his defense attorney, Grant Travis, following the reading of the verdict as some of his family members, including his wife, wept softly.
The alleged victim in the case, a girl who was 15 at the time of the alleged incident in July 2019, left the courtroom in tears after the reading of the verdict, followed by members of her family.
Speaking on behalf of his client, Travis told a Tribune reporter, "Let the verdict speak for itself."
"We respect the jury's decision," said Andrew Natalo, the assistant district attorney for Crawford County who prosecuted the case. "We move on to the next case."
In late July 2019, Titusville Police Department charged Silaban with attempting to lure the girl into his sport utility vehicle near the McDonald’s restaurant on South Franklin Street around 6:30 p.m. July 18.
Testimony in the case centered around whether Silaban merely asked the girl for direction to nearby Drake Well State Park or tried to lure her into his vehicle.
Silaban was working as a contracted third-party emergency doctor at Titusville Area Hospital only a few days before his arrest by Titusville police on July 23.
Silaban's medical license was suspended the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine in September 2019. It was reinstated without restrictions on March 24, 2020, after Silaban petitioned the board.
