The row of choir members wearing shimmery robes and holding a bell in each hand made for an interesting sight — and sound — inside a Crawford Tech classroom on Friday.
Six of the bell ringers sported hair in varying shades of gray and sat behind walkers. Three others sported dark hair and had no need for assistance in getting around.
The multigenerational bell choir consisted of residents from Juniper Village at Meadville and students in the Crawford Tech transitional life skills program who have been working at the senior home one day each week since September. After months of traveling to the Chestnut Street personal care community, the students wanted to return the hospitality to the Juniper residents by having the seniors visit the school, according to Sherry Barzak, the connections director at Juniper, and Nikki McClain, the life skills teacher at Crawford Tech.
“Our residents give back to the kids,” Barzak said, “but at the same time the kids give back to us.”
For students in the program, who range in age from 18 to 21 and have developmental challenges of varying natures, the visits to Juniper and to organizations that partner with the program offer the chance to practice social skills but also to gain experience in real workplaces, according to McClain. That experience pays off — sometimes in friendships, sometimes in increased confidence, sometimes in job offers.
“After the kids visit, these sites want us to come back,” McClain said. A common response from the various job sites, whether the students are cleaning stalls at an area stable or helping out at a grocery store, she added, is “These kids are workers.”
To show their thanks, the 10 students in the class planned and prepared the lunch that followed the bell choir performance: turkey and ham pinwheels, macaroni salad, strawberry fluff, and homemade cookies. There was even ice water with fresh orange slices — “We get fancy in here,” McClain joked as the bell choir members warmed up before their performance.
As family members and other Crawford Tech students took their seats and the concert began, McClain paused to watch and listen. “You can see the smiles on their faces,” she said, a smile spreading across her own face.
The “Juniper Ding-a-Lings,” as the group of senior bell ringers is called, were joined by Crawford Tech students Rhonda Husband, Blake Furry and Alex Jones in a set of about six songs. Afterward, Juniper resident Linda Blair recalled a Crawford Tech student who had started the year extremely shy during the visits to the senior home.
“I mean, me, I got a big mouth,” Blair said with a laugh, “and I got her talking and relating to the group.
“I think we’re giving them confidence in themselves,” she added.
“I think it’s a good idea to have the kids learn to work with older people,” resident Doris Waldorf said.
“And the older people learn to work with the younger,” Juniper resident Donna Walker added.
For the students, joining in the choir meant more than just donning the robes their fellow bell ringers were wearing.
“It’s fun,” Husband said of the visits to Juniper, “and it’s something different.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.