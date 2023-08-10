Juniper Village at Meadville, part of Juniper Communities, announced it has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work.
The September 2023 to September 2024 recognition, from the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work Institute, involves surveys submitted to impartial evaluators.
“It’s not just the dedication to our profession, but the dedication to each other that makes Juniper Village at Meadville a great place to work,” said Juniper Village at Meadville Executive Director Tami Williams. “Juniper’s culture creates a welcoming, life-affirming environment for everyone. We use our Juniper experiences to foster inclusivity while being great innovators for our industry. It’s a pleasure to work with this group of individuals. It’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle!”
The certification process considered associate surveys from each of Juniper’s community locations. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. Rankings are based on all associates’ experiences, regardless of what they do. Great Place to Work certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization across the globe, according to the institute.
