Meadville City Council took steps Wednesday intended to contribute to the cultivation of young citizens — a goal that may at first glance seem unlikely to raise controversy. But there was disagreement about the appropriate level of commitment to expect from 17-year-olds looking at civic engagement experience that might also burnish their resumes.
Ultimately, a proposed junior councilperson program was approved by a 4-1 vote.
The program will allow up to two high school students, typically a junior and a senior, to participate in council meetings and discussions. Junior members won’t be able to vote or participate in council’s closed meetings on sensitive topics, but they will be expected to take an oath of office and attend two evening meetings each month, where they will receive the same packet of documents distributed to their older, elected peers.
Councilman Jim Roha voted against the program after raising a series of objections and questions regarding the requirements and, in several instances, the lack of requirements for participants.
Roha’s perspective seemed to be that just because the term “junior” is in the title, that’s no excuse for downsizing the responsibilities associated with the office.
If the city is going to go to the trouble of selecting students, finding a place for them to sit in meetings, and allowing them — despite the fact that they were not elected to office — to participate in official council meetings, then participants should be expected to meet certain expectations, according to Roha.
His first suggestion was to change the term of office associated with the program. Rather than coinciding with the school year, allowing junior council members to skip summer meetings, the position should begin June 1 with students required to attend during their school vacation.
“If you’re serious about being a junior councilperson,” Roha said, “then you realize it’s not a nine-month-of-the-year job, it’s a 12-month-of-the-year job, and you should be attending all meetings.”
Not only should junior members attend the 6 p.m. meetings that council holds on the first and third Wednesday of each month, Roha continued, they should come to council study sessions as well. In addition to the regular voting meetings in the evening, council holds a noon study session on the second Wednesday of each month and subcommittee meetings at noon on the fourth Wednesday.
“If there’s a problem with scheduling that, perhaps we need to be putting our study sessions at a time when the proposed junior councilperson would be able to attend — along with members of the public,” Roha said, renewing a criticism he has made before of the noon-time meetings implemented last year.
Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight said that even the adults on council take vacations that sometimes lead them to miss meetings and that high school students will probably want to enjoy their summer vacations as well.
“It’s a learning program. You don’t want to scare them away,” McKnight said. “You don’t want to discourage other kids from participating the following year by being too strict, too harsh on them. Let them learn the way that’s comfortable for them.”
Roha, offering a sharply contrasting perspective, was quick to respond.
“Then they’re not learning what the job is all about,” he said.
Assistant City Clerk Katie Wickert said the program, based on a model developed by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, has met with positive reviews after being implemented in Grove City, Warren and Titusville. Wickert also said she has the required state clearances for supervising children younger than 18 years old.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel speculated that early involvement in municipal government on the part of interested students would make them more invested in their community and perhaps even more likely to remain in the area after completing their education.
“I think this is great,” she said. “I think it would be great to have young people part of our deliberation process, even if they can’t cast votes. I think us understanding from young people what they want to see and getting them to weigh in would help us.”
Participation in the program will be limited to city residents. Junior council members would also be exempt from participating in any council business that extends past 9 p.m.
Roha said he would support the program if the starting date were moved back to June 1, but no other members of council joined him in supporting such a change. Wickert said that under the approved guidelines, junior members would be allowed but not required to attend summer meetings or noon study sessions.
Applications for the program, which ask for two references and an essay of up to 200 words on why the student wants to serve in the position, will be available at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, or online at cityofmeadville.com.
