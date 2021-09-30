Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania's annual Crawford County Golf Outing raised nearly $10,000 this year.
Junior Achievement announced the success of the fundraiser Wednesday. The golf outing was held at Venango Valley Inn on Sept. 14, and involved 17 groups and 85 golfers.
Local and regional sponsors of the event included PSN Labs, Toyota Palmiero and Greenleaf Corp.
"This year's golf outing is just the beginning of what we hope will be a successful year of educational advancement for our young people in Crawford County," said Erin Sekerak, executive director of Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania northwest region. "Events like this allow us to provide free programs to local students — which right now is so needed, and for that, we are incredibly thankful to our supporters."
Funds raised from the golf outing go toward educational programs run by Junior Achievement.
For more information about Junior Achievement programs and events in the area, contact (814) 788-2454 or visit jawesternpa.org.