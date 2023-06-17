The observance of the Juneteenth holiday Monday means several closures in the area.
Government offices — All federal and state offices are closed Monday as are the city of Meadville offices. However, Crawford County government offices are open Monday.
Mail — No mail delivery or window service. Normal operations and service resume Tuesday.
Garbage collection — Normal collection schedule in the city of Meadville.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority has normal fixed route and shared ride service Monday.
Financial institutions — Closed Monday.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”} {/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.